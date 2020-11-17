Zimbabwe: No Hope for Lower Leagues

17 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

As most Premier League teams begin training after they underwent Covid-19 tests during the past week, the lower division sides can only watch from a distance.

ZIFA Northern Region Division One teams, which gained promotion from Division Two, say they will wait for the right time to play again.

Wonder Ngoko, the coach of Come Again, who were promoted from Mashonaland West, says it's a year they need to quickly forget.

"We were very happy to have joined Division One but, after the national lockdown, all hopes faded away.

"I hope by the time we get the green-light, the players will still have the same mentality.

"Our aim is to give the league competition and I believe, with the type of players we have, we will stand our ground," said Ngoko.

Another newly-promoted side, Simba Bhora ,feel they were in a position to challenge for honours this season.

"We had assembled a strong side that can even play against any Premiership side," said team manager, Paul Ndombo.

"But, unfortunately we could not play and I hope the players will remain focused until the time the game returns."

More Love, another ambitious side based in Mabvuku, were hoping to play in Division Two.

Club secretary-general, Fedelis Murandu, said they will wait until the right time.

More Love have a wealth of experience with former Gunners players, Dexter Masunda and Collins Dube, on their books.

