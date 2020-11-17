Nigeria: Governor Bello of Niger Tests Negative for Covid-19

17 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger has tested negative for COVID-19 following repeat tests of the viral disease.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Noel-Berje, in Minna on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the governor had on Nov. 9, announced that he tested positive to COVID-19 via his official Twitter handle and immediately went into isolation.

She said that the governor was pronounced free of the virus and confirmed fit to resume his official duties having gone through repeat tests which turned negative.

"I am happy to announce to you that I have been confirmed negative and declared fully recovered. I can now resume my official work. I thank you all for your prayers and good wishes," she quoted the governor as saying.

NAN reports that Governors Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, and Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti had tested positive for the virus earlier.

Other Nigerian governors that tested positive for COVID-19 include Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

