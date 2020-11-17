Zimbabwe: Police Officer Faces Bribery Charges

17 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)

A former officer-in-charge at ZRP Chitungwiza New Camp reportedly demanded a US$110 bribe from three subordinates he was investigating for criminal abuse of duty, a charge he and an alleged accomplice are now facing themselves.

After a docket for criminal abuse of duty had been opened against police officers Nyasha Mupandira, Obey Muchesa and Learnmore Maburuse, the court heard yesterday, former officer-in-charge Charles Mutabvuka (51) and his alleged accomplice Smackmail Chikowore (43), who was a sergeant major stationed at ZRP Chitungwiza, allegedly demanded a bribe from the trio to sweep the matter under the carpet.

A trap was set for the pair, who are now facing their own charges of criminal abuse of duty.

They were summoned to appear before magistrate Ms Bianca Makwande yesterday and their trial is due to open on December 8.

The two are being represented by Mr Oliver Marwa and Mr Maxwell Mavhura.

Prosecuting, Mr Tafara Chirambira alleged that in February this year, Mutabvuka and Chikowore were investigating a case of criminal abuse of duty against the three juniors when they allegedly demanded US$110 to cover up the allegations.

