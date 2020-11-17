Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Mash West Replaces Nduna

Former Zanu PF Mashonaland West secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Abia Mujere is now the province's new vice chairman.

Cde Mujere, who was initially beaten by Cde Bramson Mungofa in an election that was held during the Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting on Saturday before the winner decided to relinquish the position to him, replaces Chegutu West legislator, Cde Dexter Nduna.

Cde Nduna was recently suspended by the party's Politburo for a number of acts of misconduct.

In his acceptance speech, Cde Mujere said he would work with the party's leadership to ensure President Mnangagwa and the party got more than five million votes in the 2023 harmonised elections.

Cde Mungofa said although he won the election, his decision to let Cde Mujere takeover the position was motivated by a desire to give new blood a chance.

The party's provincial chairperson Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi said the move to replace Cde Nduna was aimed at strengthening the party's structures.

The election ended Cde Nduna's bid for readmission into the PCC, but he remains a card-carrying member and MP for Chegutu West.

Cde Nduna's suspension was communicated by the party's acting spokesperson, Cde Patrick Chinamasa, in October after the Politburo endorsed it.

Cde Nduna allegedly defied the party's directive for the province to ensure fair primary elections after he imposed a candidate for Ward 2 in Chegutu urban and instigating violence by organising mobs to disturb the smooth running of the election.