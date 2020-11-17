Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Mash West Replaces Nduna

17 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

Former Zanu PF Mashonaland West secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Abia Mujere is now the province's new vice chairman.

Cde Mujere, who was initially beaten by Cde Bramson Mungofa in an election that was held during the Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting on Saturday before the winner decided to relinquish the position to him, replaces Chegutu West legislator, Cde Dexter Nduna.

Cde Nduna was recently suspended by the party's Politburo for a number of acts of misconduct.

In his acceptance speech, Cde Mujere said he would work with the party's leadership to ensure President Mnangagwa and the party got more than five million votes in the 2023 harmonised elections.

Cde Mungofa said although he won the election, his decision to let Cde Mujere takeover the position was motivated by a desire to give new blood a chance.

The party's provincial chairperson Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi said the move to replace Cde Nduna was aimed at strengthening the party's structures.

The election ended Cde Nduna's bid for readmission into the PCC, but he remains a card-carrying member and MP for Chegutu West.

Cde Nduna's suspension was communicated by the party's acting spokesperson, Cde Patrick Chinamasa, in October after the Politburo endorsed it.

Cde Nduna allegedly defied the party's directive for the province to ensure fair primary elections after he imposed a candidate for Ward 2 in Chegutu urban and instigating violence by organising mobs to disturb the smooth running of the election.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Rwandan Coffee Packs Punch in World Market

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.