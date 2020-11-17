Zimbabwe: Spartans Fine Tune for Mash Champs

17 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

Sports Reporter

AS swimming clubs in Harare prepare for the Senior Mashonaland Championships, Spartans are going a gear up by holding a team-building camp this weekend at Peterhouse.

The provincial championships will be held over two weekends, with the first session running from November 27 to 29.

The competition will resume on December 4 to 6.

The championships will feature all Harare Clubs.

Spartans coach, Lindsy Tudor-Cole, said they will skip the fifth seeded gala, scheduled for this Saturday, to focus on their preparations for the provincial competition.

"There is a gala coming up but we are not going to compete, we are going to do a team building camp at Peterhouse, at Gosho Park," she said.

"It's obviously optional but I am sure most of them will be coming with us.

"And, then, hopefully, they will be ready mentally and physically for the championships."

The Spartans coach is pleased with the progress they have been making, as a club, as the season progresses and is confident they will do well at the championships.

"It's been a lot better than we did when we started since we got back to our home pool (at Hellenic Junior School).

"It's been so much better because we have had more time for training, so the last two or three weeks, have been really good.

"We still have two weeks to go, I am feeling a lot more confident than I was when we got started because we are now training full time.

"It's definitely much better, we are catching up and getting where we should be. So, we still have got our final two weeks to get them ready," said Tudor-Cole.

Spartans are hoping to field around 28 swimmers and some of the leading swimmers for the club include Charlotte Martell and Tori Dawe.

Besides podium finishes, Tudor-Cole would want to see her swimmers making times for next year's regional and continental tours.

"I think Charlotte Martell and Tori Dawe, hopefully, will be performing and getting some medals and, hopefully, some great times because we are also looking for qualifying times for the tours next year like the CANA (Zone IV Swimming Championships).

"Hopefully, they will get the qualifying times when we compete," Tudor-Cole said.

Most of the swimmers are also looking at qualifying for the South Africa Championships next year.

