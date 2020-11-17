Zimbabwe: Suspect's Body Found With Missing Hands, Legs

The body of a 32-year-old suspected thief has been recovered at a farm in West Nicholson, with both hands and legs missing after they were eaten by wild animals.

The man is believed to have been attacked by people at the farm while he was attempting to steal potatoes.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the man's accomplice managed to escape and alerted relatives who searched the farm and found the body in an advanced state of decomposition last Tuesday.

"Both hands and legs had been devoured by wild animals," he said.

Meanwhile, a Kezi couple had a misunderstanding which resulted in the husband killing his spouse before hanging himself last Tuesday.

Their bodies were taken to Maphisa Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

In another incident, a 26-year-old man from Kadoma was fatally assaulted and stabbed by a group of five men who arrived at Gwanzura Mine compound driving a silver blue Toyota Allion.

The men drove off towards Harare after the assault and the reason for the attack is not yet known.

In Zaka, a man who was assaulted by his brother-in-law following a dispute with his wife died a few days later.

A post-mortem that was conducted revealed that he died from head injuries.

Police also warned members of the public against seeking assistance from traditional healers and prophets.

This comes after two Esigodini women died after they drank a white concoction mixed with water which they had been given by a "prophet" last week.

In a similar incident, the mother of a 13-year-old girl from Binga who had been discharged from hospital where she was receiving treatment for mental illness took her to a shrine.

The daughter was forced to drink some milk and immediately began foaming on the mouth and nose. She died before she could be admitted to hospital.

Police are investigating the cases.