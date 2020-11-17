Zimbabwe: State Seeks Separate Trial for Mamombe

17 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)

THE State yesterday applied for a separation of trial for three MDC-Alliance members -- Joana Momombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova -- on charges of faking their abductions in May this year.

Prosecutors, Messrs Whisper Mabhaudhi and Michael Reza want Mamombe's charges to be separated from those of Chimbiri and Marova, as she recovers from a mental ailment.

Mamombe was declared unfit to stand trial after undertaking some mental examination and she is receiving treatment.

In its application, the State told deputy chief magistrate Mrs Bianca Makwande that since Mamombe was not fit to stand trial, the cases against Marova and Chimbiri should proceed.

"Due to the fact that Mamombe is not fit to stand trial and she is still receiving treatment, we apply for separation of trial," said Mr Mabhaudhi.

"The State is ready to proceed to trial in respect of the two. She will not suffer any prejudice if the State proceeds with the two."

The trio, through their lawyer Mr Alec Muchadehama, opposed the application, saying the court should first get progress on Mamombe's mental condition before making such a decision.

Mr Muchadehama said the court should know whether or not Mamombe was responding well to treatment before deciding on the separation of their trials.

"There is no trial before you and for starters there is no basis for the State to apply for separation of trial," he said.

"There is need for the court to know progress on her treatment. When Mamombe asked for the report, the medical doctors wanted to know what exactly they ought to write.

"The court must make an order for report on her progress and should get details on what treatment she is getting, how she is responding, her current medical status vis-a-vis the previous records and how long she will take to recover.

"If you give this order, in a week's time the court will be favoured with the report. This application would be premature without knowing the progress being made by Mamombe."

Mrs Makwande said she needed to read the progress report on Mamombe's treatment before making a ruling on Thursday.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Rwandan Coffee Packs Punch in World Market

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.