Tanzania: Buses to Tanzania Resume Operations After 8 Months

17 November 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Ambrose Musasizi

Business people, students and other travellers crossing from Uganda to Tanzania have a reason to smile after interstate buses were cleared to resume normal operations.

The buses had halted operations in March when the government closed the common borders and banned public transport to curb the spread of Covid-19, which has so far claimed more than 140 lives.

Travellers who enter Ugandan through Mutukula border post using the interstate buses usually come from the neighbouring countries of Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda and Zambia.

So far, four buses belonging to Friends Safaris out of the bus companies that ply the Kampala- Bujumbura route or Kampala -Bukoba -Dar-es -Salaam route have resumed operations, according to Mr Peter Magara, an immigration officer at Mutukula border post.

"Buses that are transporting people and their luggage were previously 10, but they are now four. However, we expect other buses to resume operations gradually as government continues to ease the lockdown," Mr Magara said last week.

However, Mr Magara said all passengers have to present negative Covid-19 test certificates.

"They [passengers] are also supposed to present a certificate showing that they are yellow fever free," he explained.

Bus transport has, however, resumed at a time when the Gene Xpert machine that tests Covid-19 at Mutukula border is still grounded.

The machine stopped working four months ago after health workers at the border ran out of cartridges.

Last week, MPs on the Presidential Affairs committee led by Adjumani Woman MP Jessica Ababiku visited Mukutula border and wondered why the government had delayed to provide the cartridges needed for the machine.

"It is really absurd that the machine has not been working for all these months. You ought to write to the Ministry of Health so that we make a follow up," she advised.

Ms Ababiku said if people are tested and they spend about three days waiting for their results without being isolated, it can increase the rate of infection.

Capt Medard Nabimanya, an officer at Mutukula border, said when the Gene Xpert machine was still operational, everything moved on smoothly as Covid-19 results would be out in one hour.

"We need the machine to ease our work. Some traders come with perishable commodities and need urgent clearance," he said.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back
Rwandan Coffee Packs Punch in World Market
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.