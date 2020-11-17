Liberia: GoL Denies Knowledge of CoP Protest

The government of Liberia attention is drawn to plans by a group of people to agitate before the Capitol Building offices of the National Legislature, when lawmakers are on their annual constituency break. There has been no notice of such protest to the government including the legislature.

As the government reiterates its commitment to upholding the fundamental right to peaceful assembly, it also emphasizes that all such gatherings must be done in keeping with law. At this point, no authorization has been requested or granted to protesters for a march.

The government therefore calls on the public to go about its normal business, while cautioning potential troublemakers to refrain from testing the limits of the law.