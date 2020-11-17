Liberia: NEC's IDHOs Begin Workshop Ahead of 2020

16 November 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Independent Dispute Hearing Office of the National Elections Commission, (NEC) has commenced a two-day Adjudication Dispute workshop for 19 Elections Magistrates throughout the Country, with a call for Elections Workers to take responsibility of their actions.

Making the call today, Monday 16 November 2020 in the James M, Fromayan Conference Hall, the Chairperson of the NEC Davidetta Browne Lansanah said gone are the days when the Board of Commissioners of NEC will take full responsivity of actions of Elections Magistrates.

Chairperson Browne Lansanah said NEC Magistrates are very powerful group of people during elections and must take full responsibility of their actions.

The NEC Boss said this is way the BOC takes very seriously the ongoing investigation of three of its Elections Magistrates from Grand Cape Mount, Grand Gedeh and Bomi counties on allegations of electoral irregularities mainly during the 2020 Voter Roll Update exercise.

Earlier, Commissioner Boakai A. Dukuly who has Oversight Responsibility for Political Affairs said the attitudes of Magistrates during this election period will critically under the spot length of all Liberians mainly the Political Parties.

Commissioner Dukuly warned Magistrates to be careful in their deeds and actions, warning them not to attend what he describes as other people's meeting or not to act as partisans but to maintain the highest level of confidence reposed them over the years by Commission to conduct free, fair and transparent elections.

The Head of the United Nations Development Program, UNDP, Electoral Support Project to Liberia LenkaHomolkova said the UNDP with funds from the German Government was glad to collaborate with the NEC's Dispute Hearing Office to help train Elections Magistrates to properly handle elections related cases during and after the conduct of elections. The UNDP Electoral Support Project Boss said the Magistrates will receive training manual in the areas of an impartial and informed arbitral, Established burdens of proof and standards of evidence, availability of meaningful and effective remedies and a system that judicially expedites decisions.

NEC's 19 Elections Magistrates at the ongoing Adjudication Training Workshop in the James M. Fromayan Conference Hall.NEC Chairperson Browne Lansanah Addresses 19 Elections Magistrates in the James M. Fromayan Conf. Hall

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.