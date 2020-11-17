Liberia: WASSCE Dux Appreciates Pres. Weah

16 November 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

-As NPA commits to execute the President's mandate

The dux of this year's West African Secondary School Certificate Council Exam (WASSCE), student Blessing Jalieba has hailed President Geroge Manneh Weah for mandating the National Port Authority to underwrite her studies at tertiary level.

Student Blessing Jalieba, speaking when she and her uncle Varney Konuwa met in audience with NPA Managing Director Bill Tweahway on Monday, 16 November expressed excitement for such opportunity and described it as a dream come true.

"I'd like to use this medium to wholeheartedly appreciate the President for this golden gesture as I had always wished to become a medical doctor through diligence and hard studies to make my dream a reality," Blessing Jalieba says.

Student Jalieba thanks President Weah and informs the NPA Boss Mr. Tweahway that she desirous of attending the Mother Pattern College of Health Sciences to pursue her studies in biology as she envisions rendering professional services to the country as a medical doctor.

Her comments follow after Mr. Tweahway broke the news that the President of Liberia Mr. Weah had instructed the NPA to fund the dux of the 2019/20 WASSCE Exam through undergraduate and graduate studies depending on her academic demands for higher education.

"We are excited that you have made your family and the nation proud for your brilliant performance and award as the most outstanding student to have dux this year's Senior Secondary School Exams and the NPA will not hold back to live up to Dr. George Weah's Mandate for the Port to finance your studies at the highest level," Mr. Tweahway told the dux in scholarly tone.

He congratulates student Jalieba and colleagues on behalf of President Weah and encourages others to take their education seriously -adding that NPA will support her through its Corporate Social Responsibility and also provide vocational job opportunities to the dux to enhance her studies.

For his part, Mr. Varney Konuwa, Uncle/ guardian to Student Jalieba also lauds President Weah for making his daughter's dream a reality and calls on Liberian students to see her as an example for opportunities worthy of a scholar.

