Liberia: US - Based Bong Citizen Blames Leaders for Poor Development

An eminent son of Bong County based in the United States of America, Dennis Garsinii has blamed leaders of the county for contributing to the "undeveloped" status of Bong, citing poor management of resources and lack of innovation.

Mr. Garsinii speaking to a local radio station from his USA home recently said Bong County has power to be developed, but that will not be done when those in leadership keep mismanaging the county's resources.

He laments that it is completely shameful to have a centrally located county like Bong without a proper development.

He notes that things can only change for the better when those in leadership are properly using the resources for the intended purposes.

Garsinii explains that prior to the war, Bong County had responsible leadership that was focused on the county's development, but claims that those in leadership today are not focused on the county's progress.

The US - based Bong County citizen believes that things will be fine in the county when leaders put aside their personal ego and make the county's interest their priority.

He names good financial management and youth empowerment as paths to nation building. "We need to put our leaders' feet to fire by telling them what they need to do for the interest of the ordinary people. When money comes to you, use it for the right purpose," MrGarsinii says.

"Let's also help develop our young people, if we don't do that then how do we expect them to be independent? They will continue to sing behind politicians, which are some of the reasons contributing to the underdevelopment of the County" Mr. Garsinii adds.

He also blames the lack of development of the county on citizens' inability to resist leaders who do not serve well.

He indicates that if a leader doesn't perform and comes to the citizens for election, "the best thing to do is eat their money and vote against them at the ballot box."

Mr. Garsinii concludes that giving fuel and providing medical equipment that cost hundreds of thousands of United States Dollars has been an obligation for him as a son of the county.