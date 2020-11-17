Liberia: US - Based Bong Citizen Blames Leaders for Poor Development

16 November 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Joseph Titus Yekeryan And Winston W. Parley

An eminent son of Bong County based in the United States of America, Dennis Garsinii has blamed leaders of the county for contributing to the "undeveloped" status of Bong, citing poor management of resources and lack of innovation.

Mr. Garsinii speaking to a local radio station from his USA home recently said Bong County has power to be developed, but that will not be done when those in leadership keep mismanaging the county's resources.

He laments that it is completely shameful to have a centrally located county like Bong without a proper development.

He notes that things can only change for the better when those in leadership are properly using the resources for the intended purposes.

Garsinii explains that prior to the war, Bong County had responsible leadership that was focused on the county's development, but claims that those in leadership today are not focused on the county's progress.

The US - based Bong County citizen believes that things will be fine in the county when leaders put aside their personal ego and make the county's interest their priority.

He names good financial management and youth empowerment as paths to nation building. "We need to put our leaders' feet to fire by telling them what they need to do for the interest of the ordinary people. When money comes to you, use it for the right purpose," MrGarsinii says.

"Let's also help develop our young people, if we don't do that then how do we expect them to be independent? They will continue to sing behind politicians, which are some of the reasons contributing to the underdevelopment of the County" Mr. Garsinii adds.

He also blames the lack of development of the county on citizens' inability to resist leaders who do not serve well.

He indicates that if a leader doesn't perform and comes to the citizens for election, "the best thing to do is eat their money and vote against them at the ballot box."

Mr. Garsinii concludes that giving fuel and providing medical equipment that cost hundreds of thousands of United States Dollars has been an obligation for him as a son of the county.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.