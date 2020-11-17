Liberia: LDEA Arrests Several Drug Dealers

-Confiscates Narcotic Substances

The Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency has arrested huge quantities of narcotic substances valued at LRD8, 395.000 from several individuals across the country.

Following a tip-off, a 55yr-old Nigerian identified as Joseph Nwajiaku was arrested with 23 tubes of heroin valued at LRD3,220.000 by officers of the LDEA following his arrival at the Roberts International Airport on board Kenya Airways flight No. KQ 508 (728) from Malawi to Monrovia on November 12, 2020.

According to the LDEA commander at the Airport Special, Agent Trokon Jackson, the suspect was discovered carrying huge quantity of substances in his belly following hours of their persuasive interrogation where he passed out 12 tubes of heroin at the airport. He was later transferred to LDEA headquarters in Fiamah Monrovia where he also passed out another 11 tubes of raw heroin.

The agency said suspect Joseph has been duly investigated and charged with the unlicensed importation and illegal distribution of narcotic substances as contained in sub chapter 14.101 of the amended October 17, 2014 Penal Code of Liberia.

Meanwhile, several suspects have been arrested in connection to the illegal possession and distribution of illegal substances across communities. Following a searched and seizure warrant issued through the Bushrod Island magisterial court on November 10-12, six (6) individuals were arrested from the Clara Town and Jamaica Road communities with 364.1grams of heroin and 70 plates of compressed marijuana valued at LRD 5,175.000.

According to the LDEA Clara Town commander, Special Agent Emmanuel G. Wonleh, the arrest was made possible following well verified intelligence and the extraordinary experienced of his team.

However, suspects Momie Massaley age 35, a Sierra Leonean and her boyfriend Mohammed Jalloh age 30, Ifeanui Osadebe age 47, Chimedu Okwe age 25, Chisom Eze age 19, all Nigerians and Albert Tarr 41 and Asatu Konneh 50, Liberian nationals were all investigated, charged and forwarded to court for prosecution.

In another development, the LDEA has embarked on a rigorous raid and ghettoes demolition exercises across the country ahead of the Special Senatorial Election (SSE).

According to the Operation Director, Lorenzo P. W. Pelham, the move is intended to buttress the Joint Security effort in maintaining peace and security as well as discouraging the existence of potential criminal hideout across communities.

The agency said the operation is expected to cover the entire country and will last following the successful conduct of these elections. In so doing, residents have been encouraged to collaborate with the LDEA in cleaning up their respective communities.

At the same time, the newly appointed Chief of General Operations S/A G-1 Attn. Martin M. Tumoe has emphasized his willingness to work with his professional colleagues from other law enforcement institutions as he takes on his new assignment.

However, the LDEA has thanked the newly appointed Director, Marcus D. Zehyoue and his Deputy Pelham for their leadership and all of its gallant men and women who continue to exhibit professionalism under the rule of law as they strive to maintain the peace and security of the mother land.