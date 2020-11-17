Liberia: OPRM Endorses Fubbi Henries

- To Contest District Montserrado Nine By-Elections

A local Revolutionary movement calling itself" One People Revolutionary Movement (OPRM) on Wednesday November 11, 2020 endorsed Fubbi Henries, candidate of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) in the coming December 8, 2020,Special Senatorial and Representative by-elections in the Country.

The program was held at the headquarters of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) in Sinkor, Monrovia.

The CPP is a conglomeration of opposition political parties including the Unity Party (UP), All Liberian Party (ALP), Liberty Party (LP) and the Alternative National Congress (ANC).

Montserrado County electoral District nine was recently vacated following the death of its Representative Munah Pelham Youngblood of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

The district covers the Monrovia communities of ICA Camp, Pyne People, Fiama, Fiama East, Fish Market, Gbangaye Town, Wroto Town, Raymond Field, Central Lakpazee, Old Matadi and New Matadi, as well as the eastern parts of Cooper Clinic and Ocean View communities. The 12th Street constitutes the boundary between Montserrado County District nine.

Youngblood won the seat in the 2017 general elections, tallying 12,783 votes for 40.3 percent.

Fubbi F.A. Henries who in 2017 elections contested on the ticket of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), tallied 8,675 votes for 27.4 percent is said to be the most formidable candidate in the district.

Making statement at the program, the head of the One People Revolutionary Movement, Robert Kpadeh, said his organization was endorsing Fubbi F.A. Henries based on his leadership ability and advocacy he continues to carry out as well as his development initiatives for the people in the district and called on all qualified voters to vote for Fubbi for better representation.

According to him, Fubbi is advocating for the right of the ordinary people of Liberia indicating that he has confidence in him and trust he will justify to the best of his ability when elected..

Receiving the endorsement, Fubbi commended the One People Revolutionary Movement for his preferment and promised to justify the confidence reposed in him when he is elected.

It can be recalled that on April 5, this year Fubbi Henries joined scores of protesters on the streets of Monrovia. They rallied for accountability for crimes committed during Liberia's 14-year civil war (1989 - 2003) and the pillaging of the country's coffers even up to today. Dressed in white T-shirts, they brandished placards saying: "We Demand War and Economic Crimes Court". The protest ended peacefully, leaving the impression that they had banished the demons of Liberia's April hoodoo.

That April protest was Fubbi's second since he became head of the Citizens United for War and Economic Crimes Courts in Liberia in May 2018 to petition the House of Representatives at the Legislature to set up a court. Though the petition has yet to get a response from the Capitol, Fubbi is firm in his advocacy.