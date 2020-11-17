Liberia: McDella Cooper Vows to Fight for Women in Senate

The Political Leader of the Movement for One Liberia (MOL) has vowed to fight in getting women in the Liberian Senate in the impending December 8, 2020 special senatorial elections and beyond.

To ensure this happens, Madam McDella Cooper said they are working on plans to fund all of the women candidates (20) across the Country ensuring that a good number of them become successful in the pending December 8 polls.

Madam Cooper indicated that there are no more women left in the senate and if the women of Liberia do not make the commitment to themselves and their children's future by standing up to support these women vying for the senatorial seats, Liberia is going to go down into more violence against women that would eventually become legal.

The MOL political leader maintained that fighting for women in the senate is to make sure that bills to support the 'Domestic Violence Bill' and other future bills around funding education, adequate health care as well as issues affecting the lives of women are prioritized.

Similarly; Madam Cooper indicated that democracy is being one sided in Liberia as it is in such a way that only serves the male interest rather than serving both male and female interest.

She holds that democracy is for both men and women; therefore; Liberians must learn to include women in all areas of decision making of the Country; something she vowed to fight for.

At the same time, Madam Cooper lamented that women candidates in the pending December 8, 2020 senatorial race are feeling the blow or blacklash of the Coronavirus economically.

According to her, most people are not financially contributing to women candidates in this election to boost up their strength as the result these women are having a hard time going about their campaign activities.

She said "Often times women are the care givers and they have to go out to run campaign, so they have extra need to spend at home to protect their families while at the same time campaigning. She added "Women have had a much harder time economically with resource to run their campaign as the result of the pandemic."