Sierra Leone/Nigeria: President Visits Leone Stars Training, Congratulates Them On Their Performance in Nigeria

16 November 2020
Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

Siaka Stevens Stadium, Monday 16 November 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has visited the Sierra Leone national team, training at the Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown, to congratulate them on their 4-4 draw with the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the on-going Afcon 2021 qualifiers.

The President praised the team for what he described as an impressive comeback during their last game and further encouraged them to play the next game with bravery and win against Nigeria, thereby putting smiles on the faces of the people of the country.

"That was an impressive play in Nigeria. Your actions showed that we are a great nation. I have hopes that we will surely win against Nigeria come tomorrow. The spirit of Sierra Leone should not be determined by our population. I wish you all the best and congratulations in advance," President Bio noted.

The captain of Leone Stars, Umaru Zengallay Bangura, said his teammates were very honoured by the visit of the President, stating that they were determined to win the game against the Super Eagles of Nigeria. He added that the joy they received by the visit of the president would be translated into action by winning the opponent.

