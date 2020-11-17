Tanzania: Fresh Impetus for Coffee Production

TANZANIA Coffee Board (TCB) has launched a campaign to distribute best Robusta coffee seedlings to Karagwe coffee farmers in Kagera Region to increase production.

TCB Acting Director General Prof Jamal Adam revealed this recently, when speaking to journalists on ongoing programmes to improve coffee production in the country.

The seedlings being distributed are products of a special coffee research conducted by experts at the Kitengule Prison coffee nursery.

Prof Adam said the programme would increase productivity among smallholder coffee farmers most of who were the main target of the campaign.

The intention is to increase coffee production from the current 50,000 tonnes to 200,000 tonnes a year by 2025.

He revealed that TCB would collaborate with district councils to introduce demonstration farms in all coffee growing districts in the country.

The farms will serve as education centres to coffee growers.

Prof Adam said Tanzania's coffee had continued cementing its place as among the best globally.

"We'll not relent on keeping coffee farmers abreast with new technologies so that we continue producing best coffee in the world," he explained.

Tanzania is among the top three Africa coffee producing countries after Ethiopia and Kenya and contributes about one per cent of total Arabica beans globally.

The country is known for high end coffee with fruity taste and bright acidity.

Coffee production has significant contribution to the national economy averaging between 30,000 and 40,000 metric tonnes annually of which about 70 per cent is Arabica, while 30 per cent is Robusta.