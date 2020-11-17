Tanzania: What Industrialisation Entails to Boost Economy, Create More Jobs

17 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania will on Friday this week join other African countries to commemorate Africa Industrialisation Day that lays emphasis on manufacturing as the engine of the country's economy. This year's theme is "Inclusive and sustainable industrialisation in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) era.

As it is often said 'think globally, act locally' for Tanzania it is an occasion to explore ways that can facilitate industrialisation process in the country.

Thus, Africa Industrialisation Day reminds us the importance of industrial development for sustained and inclusive economic growth of the continent.

This is because poor industrial growth has made most of the African countries continue having dependent economies, remaining in the vicious circle of poverty.

The situation has also made most of the African countries continue spending foreign currencies for importing goods from developed nations instead of investing in development projects.

An enabling environment created by the fifth phase government in the past five years has led to the establishment of more than 8,400 new industries and created 480,000 new jobs.

This is a clear indication that industrialisation is of critical importance for sustained and inclusive industries that can enhance productivity, increase the capabilities of the workforce and generate employment.

Delivering a speech to inaugurate the 12th Parliament in Dodoma last week, President John Magufuli said the government planned to create more than 8 million jobs for which the industrial sector was set to have considerable contribution.

President Magufuli stressed that more emphasis would be put in building more labour intensive industries that would not only create more jobs, but also industries, which utilised raw materials like leather, cooking oil and sugar.

This will go alongside with building industrial clusters depending on the type of crops grown in every region, an initiative that will create more jobs and reduce income poverty.

Government efforts on building the resilient industrial sector will thus reduce further income poverty in society.

Industrialisation has been touted across the African continent, its proponents saying it will bring prosperity, new jobs and better the livelihoods of African people.

Learning from developed countries, if well managed industrialisation will help African countries achieve high growth rates, diversify their economies and reduce external shocks.

Industrialisation continues being the main avenue of successful development and Tanzania and other African countries can leverage the salient features of emerging technologies to their advantage.

Therefore, through industrialisation Tanzania and other African countries can build and strengthen skills and capabilities needed to compete and succeed in a new technological paradigm.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Rwandan Coffee Packs Punch in World Market

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.