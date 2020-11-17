Tanzania: Outlook On JPM's Speech, Tanzania Towards Promised Flourishing Land

Much as there is fear that one party controlled parliament won't be as effective, vigorous and answerable because majority are from the CCM party, examination on how one party system parliament performed previously and taking into account Tanzanian parliamentary debate history, the 12th parliament inaugurated last week, following historic speech from re-elected president Dr JPM, could be tougher and successful on holding government accountable.

Accountability on the side of government and to members of the parliament in my opinion sounded well, when president was closing his speech that ushered the vision and what is expected. Dr JPM strongly, reiterated his desire to see MPs taking into account the government with positive criticism, analysis aimed at adding value to what government it is supposed to do and not to criticize the government for sake of it.

What many of us don't realize is CCM's controlled parliament reputation, is our reputation as a country in the world governance affairs.

I have trust on this parliament that right decisions and fruitful discussion for the future of Tanzania, who voted massively to elect CCM will be debated efficiently, built trust shown in the ballot paper in the just ended election.

Having listened attentively President Magufuli's inaugural 12th parliament ceremony speech, and diverse views uttered by few Members of the parliament thereafter on their personal capacity what is their take on the speech, there are all signs that those few who will be appointed as Ministers and Deputy ministers will need not only be required to deliver their duties, but will be required to be smart.

Smart in ensuring as team deliver more to Tanzanians as inscribed in the CCM party manifesto in addition to promises and pledges articulated during the campaign period.

Another take home significance from the president speech was on power separation that the legislative branch is one of the three arms of government in Tanzania, others being the executive and judiciary arm. The legislative arm of government is vital as it is the arm accountable for making and changing laws.

The executive makes these laws effective while the judiciary interpret the laws of the country for the national interest. In my opinion, president opening speeches was not only classic was clear delivering a very strong communication to those who will be occupying leadership positions in this 5th phase government second term.

JPM's speech in my view serves as a pointer to desired private sector led economy a major means of winning Tanzanian's hearts after a major nomination, election and appointment of leaders to be announced later or to be confirmed in due course.

It was clear message especially; to people that were not initially in support of such candidates either by signifying express disapproval or by not casting their votes. The CCM led government thus, as clearly stated in the speech is firm to do all it takes to deliver to all Tanzanians while building on achievement attained during the past five years.

Articulating approach and techniques to be employed in achieving more outcomes to meet Tanzania expectations, the President speech further served as a diplomatic means of painting out to regional members and international community and Tanzania partners the kind of Tanzania expected and the road map for the future to attain those expectations.

Acknowledging the 11th parliament, Dr JPM accredited all who gave his government a chance to deliver what the government attained spanning from electrification outreach, water supply, infrastructure improvement signalling more new 5 aircrafts, new airport in Dodoma, new bridges and above all more 8 fishing vessels and its appropriate infrastructure to exploit blue economy to its full potential, both in the mainland and isles of Zanzibar water.

Now people might wonder what can a newly elected government can do or can achieve in the next five years. To critics, I would say just look at what CCM led government under JPM achieved already in the national interest. CCM policies, policies it campaigned on, policies it trust, all are aligned to delivering by walking the talk.

In short, the president speech has set a new direction right to Promised Land. What president Dr JPM gave in my view is the spirit Tanzania need.

Interpreting President Dr JPM's classic and historic speech, one can easily find out that the countries that succeed will be those that find new ways of doing things, new ways of harnessing the common good, better alternatives to the old-fashioned approach and based on that philosophy, Tanzania under Dr JPM is on the right side of this argument.

At this year's election, the result and trust given to him and his counter party Dr Hussein in Isles of Zanzibar is testimony that shows better is yet to come. Under Dr JPM and Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, these two visionary leaders can build a country defined not by the selfishness of the opponents but by the values of mutual responsibility that our country need.

Together they will deliver a country defined not by what it doesn't have a control but by what can make it competitively to earn respect as a nation. A country, a society where Tanzanians can say: I am not alone. I will play my part. I will work for my nation.

I will work with others to give Tanzania a brand that keeps its name beyond its boarders. With future growing industries, better jobs, stronger prospects for our young people Tanzania, based on what contained in the President classic and historical speech will provide Tanzania with elements that will not be easily seen but its realisation when completed, one will sense that Tanzania is moving ahead while benefiting each Tanzanian in their own way.

There is one other way we must get mission accomplished and this among other things is the manner we finance envisioned grand strategic national by sorting out the financing part. Specifically on agriculture, President reiterated a need to make it more commercial with value addition to meet both domestic and export market competitively.

In his speech, I was pleased to hear deliberate measures to be undertaken to strengthening means to access financing especially for small businesses and small farmers and strengthening exiting financial institutions such as Tanzania agricultural development bank TADB and other government financial establishments with adequate means of accessing capital.

In my view, the President speech has indicated, now it's time to return the favour by lending to economic actors and businesses that will create huge impact throughout his fivesecond term years as president. In my outlook, the entire president speech has demonstrated that, Tanzania is a country for all of us.

It's time to believe on what we can do as united nation. It's time to step-up and manage what we intend to do as leaders, as elected members of the parliament by owning what we believe will drive this nation forward to benefit us and the next generation.

Consequently, President's classic speech wasn't just a vision of a more powerful country, instead a vision of a more powerful nation in the region with people that believe in themselves and a Tanzania that believes in itself.

President speech might have various interpretations to different people because Tanzanians are free to have their own opinion. But in my judgment from the time Dr JPM started his speech, to the time he concluded it, I saw a new kind of government because it is going to be realistic about what it can achieve on its own, but massively determined about what we can all achieve together.

A government that believes in people, that trusts people, that knows its fundamental role is not to take from people but to give, to give power, to give control, to give everyone living in Tanzania either doing business as local or international investor the chance to make the most of their own life and make better the lives of others.

If I may be allowed to sum up president speech and what it mean is that Dr JPM knows that Tanzanian people and they are not passengers-they are drivers. Dr JPM has seen the courage of those worked with him in his previous first term that saw re-appointment of his Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa Majaliwa.

He now understands better the spirit of our industrialists, the patience of our teachers and the dedication of our nurses and doctors, the wisdom of our elderly and has feelings and the hopes of our children to come. Comrades let us work together in the national interest.

As government plays its part, let us play our part, and together we will mean even more meaningful to our nation. Tanzania needs you. It takes two tangles. It takes two to build that strong economy we desire. God bless Tanzania.