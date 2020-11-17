Tanzania: NMB Urged to Support Tanzanians to Be Billionaires

17 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter, Dodoma

National Assembly Deputy Speaker, Dr Tulia Ackson, has advised NMB Bank to support Tanzanians to become investors and billionaires as a way of fulfilling President John Magufuli's promise that his reign will groom several of them.

She said this in Dodoma at the weekend during a ceremony hosted by NMB Bank for all legislators converging for the 12th Parliament recently inaugurated by President John Magufuli.

She noted that despite many successes the bank has had, it should also support local investors by providing them with loans that would help them grow commercially.

"NMB Bank should now empower patriotic investors so that the billionaires the President said during his inaugural address to the 12th Parliament can become a reality," she said.

In addition, the Deputy Speaker said that NMB Bank had the potential to influence investors and help them more productive and competitive.

Similarly, Dr Tulia said she expected the bank would continue improving its services and make them accessible to as many people as possible in the country.

"Congratulations NMB Bank for the work you are doing. I have heard right that you own 7tri/- assets and this shows how much our money is safe," she added.

Equally, she commended the bank for the dividends it had been providing to the government to help implement development projects.

Dr Tulia said also the bank coming up with health insurance services in partnership with National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) would benefit Tanzanians.

Referring to the number of new MPs in the 12th Parliament, she said 62 per cent were new legislators, hence, she asked the bank to support them with low interest loans as would in turn raise their voters' livelihoods.

NMB Bank Chief Executive Officer Ruth Zaipua said they were moving away from a marketing system and bringing solutions to the community.

She added said that they were providing health insurance services to the community going by the name of 'Dunduliza' which helped a person to raise money and pay for his insurance.

"This procedure enables Tanzanians to raise money and pay for their insurance annually little by little," Ms Zaipuna pointed out.

