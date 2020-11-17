Tanzania: Dse Activities to Remain Firmer

17 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) activities will remain firmer as investors are likely to improve after the general election successful and safely ended.

Market analysts' projection based on the fact that both local and foreign investors activities have increased after turnover and stock prices rose last week.

The DSE market turnover almost went up four times to 4.5bn/- for the week that ended Friday compared to 1.2bn/- of previous week.

Tanzania Securities said in their Weekly Market Blast that this week the bourse was expected to remain attractive with the coming back of foreigners amidst growing stock appetite for local investors.

"The market [will] remain firmer, investors' partaking is likely to improve both local and foreign as the general election ended well.

"This indicates that the market will remain attractive with foreign investors going forward," Tanzania Securities said in the report.

Foreign purchase jumped almost four times from 851.43m/- to 3.16bn/-.

For the week ending last Friday, EABL share price increased by 5.03 per cent to 3,340/- from 3,180/-, KCB rose by 5.33per cent to 790/- from 750/-, Nicol by 9.09per cent to 180/- from 165/- and NMG by 11.11per cent to 350/- from 315/-.

On the other hand, JHL share price decreased by 0.88per cent to 5,650/- from 5,700/-.

Zan Securities Chief Executive Officer Raphael Masumbuko said in Weekly Market Wrap-up that the equity market performance echoed their last week's sentiments.

"We forecast further improvements in performance [this] week as we expect block trades to continue" Mr Masumbuko said.

Last week, TBL was a top market mover, taking 76.97 per cent of the total market share, followed by CRDB Bank with 19.33 per cent.

Total market capitalisation increased by 1.68 per cent to 15.049tri/-, while domestic market capitalisation increased by 0.01 per cent to 9.129tri/-.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back
Rwandan Coffee Packs Punch in World Market
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.