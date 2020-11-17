South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 752,269 Cases of Covid-19

16 November 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of today, the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 752 269 with 1 245 new cases identified since the last report.

Regrettably, 73 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 32, Free State 23, Gauteng 7 and Western Cape 11. This brings the total deaths to 20 314. Of the 73 deaths, 15 reportedly occurred in the last 48 hours: 7 in the Eastern Cape, 2 in Gauteng, and 6 in the Western Cape.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health- care workers that treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 695 496 which translates to a recovery rate of 92,5%.

