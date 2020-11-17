Congo-Kinshasa: Singer Tshala Muana Arrested in Kinshasa

Congolese authorities on Monday detained singer Tshala Muana in what is seen as an arrest over a controversial song.

However, authorities have not publicly states the reason for her arrest.

Relatives of the popular musician said agents from the National Intelligence Agency (ANR) took her away in Kinshasa, saying she was wanted for questioning.

Her companion and producer, Claude Mashala, indicated that the artiste, 62, was "treated like a criminal, regardless of her state of health."

According to him, the spies were unhappy with her latest song "ingratitude" that she recently launched. The song criticises President Felix Tshisekedi for being ungrateful to his 'mentor' and turning his back on him.

The name of the mentor is not revealed in the song, but it is perceived to be Joseph Kabila, the President's predecessor who helped Tshisekedi form a government after arranging for a coalition. There have been wrangles within the coalition.

The singer is a public supporter of former President Joseph Kabila and his party, the People's Party for Reconstruction and Democracy (PPRD).

n her song, Tshala Muana sings about a man who becomes successful after benefitting from his mentor.

Supporters of President Tshisekedi, currently at odds with Joseph Kabila's camp, believe the song is addressed to President Tshisekedi.

Tshisekedi's supporters threatened the artiste over the song.

The government did not state the reason for the Tshala Muana's detention but her song has since been banned and local radio stations warned against playing it.