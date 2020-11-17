Rwanda: Kigali Peace Marathon 2020 Cancelled

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect sports events across the globe, the Kigali International Peace Marathon has become the latest victim.

For the first time since its inception in 2004, there will be no Kigali Peace Marathon this year, Rwanda Athletics Federation (RAF) confirmed to Times Sport on Monday.

The marathon was initially due on May 17 before being moved to June 2, but it was suspended until further notice on both occasions. In October, a new tentative date was set - December 27 - but the organisers have now decided to cancel it after failing to get approval from the Ministry of Sports.

In an exclusive interview on Monday, RAF President Fidele Mubiligi told Times Sport that the athletics federation had already informed the ministry, in a letter, that it was impossible to organise the marathon this year given the considerable time lost and shaken international travel due to Covid-19.

"We will not be able to organise the marathon, and the ministry is already informed," Mubiligi said, noting that "The Covid-19 situation is still a big concern, and we have lost a lot of preparations time. We now have to start thinking about the 2021 edition."

Kigali Peace Marathon is one of Rwanda's most popular sporting events held every year, arguably only after the famous Tour du Rwanda.