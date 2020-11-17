Rwanda: Kigali Peace Marathon 2020 Cancelled

17 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect sports events across the globe, the Kigali International Peace Marathon has become the latest victim.

For the first time since its inception in 2004, there will be no Kigali Peace Marathon this year, Rwanda Athletics Federation (RAF) confirmed to Times Sport on Monday.

The marathon was initially due on May 17 before being moved to June 2, but it was suspended until further notice on both occasions. In October, a new tentative date was set - December 27 - but the organisers have now decided to cancel it after failing to get approval from the Ministry of Sports.

In an exclusive interview on Monday, RAF President Fidele Mubiligi told Times Sport that the athletics federation had already informed the ministry, in a letter, that it was impossible to organise the marathon this year given the considerable time lost and shaken international travel due to Covid-19.

"We will not be able to organise the marathon, and the ministry is already informed," Mubiligi said, noting that "The Covid-19 situation is still a big concern, and we have lost a lot of preparations time. We now have to start thinking about the 2021 edition."

Kigali Peace Marathon is one of Rwanda's most popular sporting events held every year, arguably only after the famous Tour du Rwanda.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back
Rwandan Coffee Packs Punch in World Market
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.