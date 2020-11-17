Namibia: Fishcor Fires Nghipunya

The National Fishing Corporation of Namibia (Fishcor) board of directors has fired its chief executive officer, Mike Nghipunya.

Nghipunya is currently in jail awaiting trial due to corruption and money laundering allegations.

Fishcor board chairperson Herinrich Mihe Gaomab II confirmed the suspension.

This comes after Gaomab II said the Fishcor CEO is hanging onto the job.

"[Nghipunya] instead opted to claim his position and influence those managers associated with the past running of the corporation," Gaomab II said.

He said they are exploring the option of appointing a substantive CEO transparently once they have exhausted all legal options.

"Such a process has reached maturity and very soon we are to complete the process diligently and procedurally in accordance with HR policies and the labour law," Gaomab II said.