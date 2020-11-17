Malawi: Chakwera Goes Off Duty At Presidential Holiday Resort Chikoko Bay

President Lazarus Chakwera is this week expected to go on three-day off-duty retreat at official presidential holiday resort Chikoko Bay in Mangochi to have a rest from the hectic presidential duties.

State House director of communication and executive assistant to the President, Sean Kampondeni, has said President Chakwera and First Lady Monica, will spend the three days at Chikoko Bay.

Kampondeni said Chakwera deserves the rest, saying it has been a hectic work since he assumed presidential powers five months ago.

By implication vice-president Saulos Chilima is acting president.

He also said the Weekly Briefs will take a break for Christmas holiday.

Kampondeni said the final brief before the holiday will be on December 14 and will return on January 11, 2021.

He said the briefs will now come monthly next year and will be centred on the achievements of cabinet ministers.