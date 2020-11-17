Malawi: Chakwera Goes Off Duty At Presidential Holiday Resort Chikoko Bay

16 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

President Lazarus Chakwera is this week expected to go on three-day off-duty retreat at official presidential holiday resort Chikoko Bay in Mangochi to have a rest from the hectic presidential duties.

State House director of communication and executive assistant to the President, Sean Kampondeni, has said President Chakwera and First Lady Monica, will spend the three days at Chikoko Bay.

Kampondeni said Chakwera deserves the rest, saying it has been a hectic work since he assumed presidential powers five months ago.

By implication vice-president Saulos Chilima is acting president.

He also said the Weekly Briefs will take a break for Christmas holiday.

Kampondeni said the final brief before the holiday will be on December 14 and will return on January 11, 2021.

He said the briefs will now come monthly next year and will be centred on the achievements of cabinet ministers.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back
Rwandan Coffee Packs Punch in World Market
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.