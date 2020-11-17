Nigeria Records 157 New Coronavirus Cases

Of the over 65,000 total, about 61,162 persons have been discharged from hospitals, after treatment.

On Monday, Nigeria recorded 157 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 65,305, according to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Again, death toll remains 1,163 after zero deaths was recorded in the last 24 hours. The last death count as a result of the virus was Friday when one patient died taking the tally to the latest figure.

Three out of every five deaths from the virus in Nigeria are in people over 50 years old, the health agency said, indicating the impact of the virus on the elderly.

Nigeria's new COVID-19 infections have increased in the last three weeks, a PREMIUM TIMES review of official data shows, suggesting a possible resurgence in COVID-19 cases after weeks of low numbers.

Meanwhile, recoveries have improved too. Of the over 65,000 total, about 61,162 persons have been discharged from hospitals, after treatment, while about 4,000 active cases remain in the country.

The 157 new cases were reported from nine states: Lagos (97), Oyo (37), Kaduna (9), Bayelsa (3), Edo (3), Ekiti (3), Ondo (2), Osun (2) and Plateau (1)

Lagos, Nigeria's coronavirus epicenter with over 22,000 infections, led in Monday's tally with 97 new cases.

Over 705,000 of Nigeria's 200 million population have been tested so far.