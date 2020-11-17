Zimbabwe: Cross-Borders to Get Covid-19 Test Results At Borders

16 November 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

Cross border traders will be collecting their COVID-19 results at the border to enable them to have a valid PCR certificate when they arrive at the ports of entry, Cross-border Traders Association president, Killer Zivhu has said.

The latest developments will see cross-border traders who usually spend days travelling by road being tested for Covid-19 in their respective areas and then collect results from a doctor in the border area of exit.

In an interview with a local publication, Zivhu said they seek to enable their members to do business with ease, with borders preparing to open on December 1 following months of closure as a measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

"We partnered with laboratories testing Covid-19 so that results for cross border traders are sent to health facilities to the port they intended to use," said Zivhu.

The arrangement will see the cross border traders only travelling to the border area when they would have been told of their status by the doctors.

Laboratories testing for Covid-19 are found in few major centers, and this arrangement will lessen travelling back and forth by cross border traders.

The opening of the major borders will start with private passenger vehicles and pedestrian traffic being allowed through from December 1, but those crossing will be required to produce certificates showing they were tested for Covid-19 in the last 72 hours.

The government is monitoring the situation on the ground before reopening of the country's borders.

The country's borders were closed at the end of March for human traffic as the government implemented measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Matebeleland region has started recording a rise in Covid-19 cases, some of them imported.

South Africa is also recording a rise in Covid-19 cases and authorities have warned of a second wave of infections.

In the past week, the country recorded 53 Covid-19 cases that were imported from South Africa.

Globally Covid-19 cases are on the increase with America and some European countries already grappling with the second wave of the Covid-19 infections.

