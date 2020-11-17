South Africa: What a Joe Biden Presidency Will Mean for South Africa's Economy

analysis

I'm sometimes surprised by the extent to which South Africans are fascinated by the US elections, but given the country's continued dominant status in the world, its importance to us as a trading partner and its undeniable cultural influences, I shouldn't be.

We are not alone. After a week of high drama, global audiences have unglued themselves from their screens and have resumed life as they knew it - to the relief of Amazon, which saw orders decline over the period.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the president-elect and vice-president-elect, respectively, of the US and now the focus has shifted to wondering what the Democrat victory could mean for South Africa and Africa.

Certainly, during Donald Trump's term in office, South Africa was not on the US radar. The US president did not visit the country, made references to "shithole countries" and took two years to appoint US ambassador Lana Marks to her post.

While the US was idle, China increased its footprint across the continent - a fact that was not lost on the Americans.

For many, the Biden victory has been welcomed as it carries hopes of renewed US focus on Africa. I do believe...