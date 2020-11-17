Namibia: Pupils Ill-Prepared for Exams

16 November 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Taati Niilenge

Grade 12 teachers, pupils and parents are complaining that the Directorate of National Examinations and Assessment (DNEA) does not want to allow pupils to change their subject levels before the exams.

They say the directorate issued a notification a few months ago, saying pupils can pay N$600 if they need to change their subject levels.

Pupils were however recently told they cannot do so.

"Apparently if they do it for one, they will have to do it for the rest.They are denying our kids their rights," Julia Joseph, a Walvis Bay parent said.

"They are not prepared, and they put in extra effort this year," a teacher said on Sunday.

DNEA director, Clementine Garises, said question papers were printed for each level according to the information they received from schools.

"Many pupils wanted to change, but it was too late.Verifications were supposed to end on 18 May, but we extended and still assisted pupils until June. The final number of pupils per level was already submitted for printing around 13 July. There are a lot of procedures to follow when you want to change. It cannot just be done suddenly, and especially not this late," she said.

