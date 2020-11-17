South Africa: Cricket South Africa Members' Council Caves in and Agrees to Appoint Interim Board

16 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

Cricket South Africa stepped back from the brink of disaster on Monday when the hapless Members' Council finally voted in favour of appointing an interim nine-person board.

After a fraught 72 hours packed with at least five tense meetings, the Members' Council of Cricket South Africa (CSA), its highest decision-making authority, was left stumped and finally saw sense.

In a humiliating, but necessary, about-turn, the Members' Council on Monday voted to ratify the appointment of the nine-person interim board established by Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa on 30 October.

"The Members' Council voting on the resolution to accept and proceed with the appointment of all nine interim board Members' was completed and finalised. The vote was overwhelmingly in favour of accepting all nine board members. The Members' Council will reach out to the minister to advise him accordingly," interim board chairperson Zak Yacoob said.

After three-days of brinkmanship between the Members' Council on one side and Mthethwa and the interim board on the other, it was the CSA delegation that blinked first. The upshot is that Yacoob and his board have far more power than they did a week ago.

The Members' Council's ill-advised strategy had backfired and Yacoob, whether he...

