South Africa's Most Inspiring Public Servants Recognised With Integrity Icon Awards

analysis

Speaking to the Integrity Icon winners, one gets the sense that all hope is not lost in the public service and that many men and women tirelessly dedicate themselves to the wellbeing of the people of our country.

The Integrity Icon Awards are run every year by the Accountability Lab to recognise the work and integrity of people making a difference in public service. This year's five winners are Dr Sarah Dlamini, Zodwa Ntuli, advocate Constance Moitse, Unathi Filita and Dr Sadna Balton, representing the fields of healthcare, social development, Home Affairs, and Trade and Industry.

Maverick Citizen spoke to four of the five winners, who have also been entered into a competition for the public to vote on their People's Choice candidate, to be crowned at a ceremony by the Accountability Lab on 5 December.

Paediatric worker

Wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words "Wonder woman", Dr Sarah Dlamini's energy and passion is infectious and her choice of T-shirt seems apt as she talks about the work she does in paediatric care in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

She says that growing up in a family of political activists, she knew that she wanted to work in public service.

"The orientation of...