South Africa: In-Store Shoppers - the New Retail Job Trend Hitting South Africa

A new form of e-commerce puts workers into retail stores to shop for online customers, offering diversity to clients while providing an interesting entry-level job opportunity.

First appeared in Daily Maverick 168

A picture of a bag of carrots pops up on an app and in one swift motion Yolanda Belle finds and grabs the right product, scans it with her phone, and is on to the next thing on the list. The 24-year-old is a full-time professional shopper for OneCart, and moves through the mall with expert precision as she fulfils orders from multiple stores. She is easily identifiable by her branded shirt, knows many of the staff members, and navigates the aisles of products with surprising precision.

Unlike other e-commerce models that may ship products from warehouses, shoppers like Belle are based in retail stores themselves and buy directly as a customer would. If necessary, there is continued communication with the customer about what is available and Belle takes care to check expiration dates or whether a packet of avocados is soft.

In the case of OneCart, this is an arrangement with a variety of malls in Gauteng, Western Cape and Durban, and means that a customer can...