South Africa: Brackenfell High Violence Against EFF Was Ugly, Immature and Self-Defeating

16 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Alan Storey

The violence directed at the EFF outside Brackenfell High added validity to the very allegations the parents were so vehemently in denial of. Any case they may have thought they had eroded the second they landed the first punch and threw the first stone. Violence robs the violent of moral authority.

On 9 November 2020 we witnessed ugly clashes outside Brackenfell High School. The violence ensued between parents/residents and the EFF. The EFF was protesting against alleged racism at the school after reports of a privately arranged masquerade ball/matric farewell attended by only white matric pupils.

You can Google to read all the allegations and counter allegations that make up the list of disputed facts.

I do believe however, that beneath the disputed facts, there lies truth that invites our reflection and action if we ever hope to live liberated lives in this country. I name four for you to consider:

The first truth: Racism is real

Regardless of whether the organised event was a masquerade ball or matric farewell.

Regardless of whether the organised event was privately arranged, or not.

Regardless of whether the school knew anything about it, or not.

Regardless of whether the invitation was...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

