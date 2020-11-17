South Africa: 21st Century, the Age of Hostile Takeovers

analysis

In 2006, in my first political column, I addressed the growing rumours that the then vice-president Jacob Zuma's faction could possibly shear off the ANC's body and create a new party that would compete with it in the 2009 national elections.

First published in Daily Maverick 168

Nonsense, I opined. Why start from scratch, waste incredible efforts and massive amounts of money (even if you could raise it) to establish a new political brand without much history and still have to compete against the incumbent faction that controls one of the world's most recognised brands?

It was much more logical that Zuma's faction would stay inside the ANC and attempt to take it over from within. Which is exactly what happened: After a strong campaign that effectively channelled rank-and-file grievances, Zuma & Co soundly beat Mbeki & Co at the 2007 Polokwane conference.

What happened afterwards was a great lecture in modern politics: The disgruntled losers decided to leave the ANC and create Cope. I remember asking: The people who created Cope were the very same politicians who were useless as Cabinet ministers when they had all the power and resources of the national government at their disposal - how...