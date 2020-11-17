South Africa: Reshaping the Parliamentary Landscape for Independents

opinion

We need a proper national discussion on how to accommodate the Constitutional Court ruling that independent candidates must be accommodated in national elections. Perhaps it is time to dust off and update the 2003 Frederik van Zyl Slabbert task team report on the issue.

How can we balance independent members of Parliament with proportional representative members of Parliament, appointed nationally by political parties?

The jury is still out as to how we can have independent candidates and proportional representation if the government is to implement Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga's judgement last June on the New Nation Movement's court application. Judge Madlanga directed this to be completed in two years. Nearly one quarter of the time is now gone, and there is still no clarity on how to proceed.

The proportional votes are allocated to the political parties, and not individuals. How can we allocate proportional votes to independent members of Parliament, as independent candidates? Is it possible to have independent candidates elected alongside a vote for a political party by proportional representation in which parties nominate their own appointees?

It is not possible for independent candidates to stand for election except if the whole country is divided into constituencies in which...