South Africa: Judge Zondo to Jacob Zuma - We Are Not Friends, You Haven't Attended My Birthdays or Family Funerals

analysis

The former head of state wants the head of the judicial commission of inquiry to recuse himself.

Judge Raymond Zondo has denied that he is conflicted because of personal relations with former President Jacob Zuma, who has applied for his recusal as chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

One of the grounds Zuma used in his 100-page recusal application was a close relationship with the judge. Zondo demolished this before the commission today, as he said: "The statement that we are friends is not accurate ... Mr Zuma and I do not socialise together and have never socialised together."

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo at the state capture commission of inquiry during an application by former president Jacob Zuma to recuse himself. Photo Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick

He said that he had never had a one-on-one with Zuma when he served as president from 2009 to 2018 but said he met with the former head of state on "two or so occasions" between 2005 and 2007 "when he asked to see me". He said he had visited Zuma's residences (at Forest Town in Johannesburg; and in Durban) on "limited occasions", one of which was to sympathise when one...