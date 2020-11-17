South Africa: Judge Zondo to Jacob Zuma - We Are Not Friends, You Haven't Attended My Birthdays or Family Funerals

16 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

The former head of state wants the head of the judicial commission of inquiry to recuse himself.

Judge Raymond Zondo has denied that he is conflicted because of personal relations with former President Jacob Zuma, who has applied for his recusal as chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

One of the grounds Zuma used in his 100-page recusal application was a close relationship with the judge. Zondo demolished this before the commission today, as he said: "The statement that we are friends is not accurate ... Mr Zuma and I do not socialise together and have never socialised together."

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo at the state capture commission of inquiry during an application by former president Jacob Zuma to recuse himself. Photo Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick

He said that he had never had a one-on-one with Zuma when he served as president from 2009 to 2018 but said he met with the former head of state on "two or so occasions" between 2005 and 2007 "when he asked to see me". He said he had visited Zuma's residences (at Forest Town in Johannesburg; and in Durban) on "limited occasions", one of which was to sympathise when one...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Rwandan Coffee Packs Punch in World Market

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.