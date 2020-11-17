South Africa: At Last - Woolworths Makes a Move to Rid South Africa of Plastic Shopping Bags

16 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tiara Walters

As of this week, the retailer will no longer sell its signature green bag in 145 of its stores, showing overdue participation in a sector desperately needing reform.

This year -- initially meant to be the auspicious start of a new, spick-and-span decade -- has proven so mystifying that some media, including a commentator on this platform, have suggested that there is a one-third chance that we may be living in an actual computer simulation.

Few psychological phenomena, however, can be as odd as humanity's addiction to plastic -- a substance praised as "convenient", even as it chokes our rivers, strangles wildlife, ends up on our dinner plates, and breaks into micro units so small that global air currents are now dumping it as far afield as the Arctic. Convenient, nè?

The Age of Plastemic: Tiny plastic particles are infecting the remotest oceans and mountains via aerial transmission

For us here at Our Burning Planet, a pinnacle of this stupidity emerged when Woolworths stores were found in 2019 to be peddling tiny plastic knifespoon-things with every punnet of Zespri® SunGold kiwifruit.

They were called "spifes" (a portmanteau for "spoon" and "knife"), Woolworths told me. When asked how it intended a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

