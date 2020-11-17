South Africa: Covid-19-Positive Matric Learners Write Exams in Isolation

analysis

The Gauteng department of education is preparing for an exponential increase in positive cases during the matric exams after 93 candidates from all provinces tested positive for Covid-19 by the end of the second week since the NSC exams began.

Over one million matric candidates sat for their first exam on 5 November under strict conditions brought about by the novel coronavirus.

Two weeks after some teacher unions lambasted the department of basic education's decision to allow matric candidates to sit for their exam, even if they test positive for the coronavirus, 93 candidates have since contracted the virus.

Although candidates who record a temperature higher than 38°C during the screening process before sitting for the national senior certificate exam are allowed to write, they must do so in isolation and only if they are deemed able to sit for the exam.

The isolation room, according to the Protocol on the Writing of the 2020 Examinations in Compliance with Covid-19 Requirements, can be an open, well defined and visible space such as a veranda, corridor or passage, provided it is isolated from other people.

The Gauteng Department of Education, with just 9 reported cases since the exams commenced,...