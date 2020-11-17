South Africa: Zuma's Recusal Gambit - a Plan to Collapse the 'Slaughterhouse' Commission?

analysis

By the end of the day during which he asked Judge Zondo to recuse himself, Zuma had sunk, exhausted, into his chair.

If former president Jacob Zuma's recusal gambit to eject the State Capture inquiry chairperson from his Bench were to succeed, it would collapse the commission, said evidence leader Paul Pretorius on November 16.

Pretorius was responding to arguments by Zuma's advocate Muzi Sikhakhane to have the commission's chairperson recuse himself even if only for this week when the former head of state is meant to finally have five days to give his side of the story.

Sikhakhane said that a different judge could hear Zuma's testimony, but Pretorius said this would collapse the commission. Zondo said the same thing. "If I don't hear Mr Zuma's testimony, how would that work?" It would have the effect of collapsing the commission, said Zondo, explaining that he is the chairperson and the final report would be signed by him; if the stand-in judge made a different finding, it would be confounding and unworkable.

Sikhakhane accused Zondo of a raft of injustices against Zuma and he twice likened the commission to a "slaughterhouse". Quoting a Canadian case on bias, Sikhakhane said it...