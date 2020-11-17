South Africa: Finding Money to Fight Disease - the Case for Raising the Health Promotion Levy

analysis

The recent budget policy statement shows South Africa finds itself in a very tight fiscal space where it has to navigate a global pandemic along with other health challenges such as rising rates of non-communicable diseases. Russell Rensburg argues that the Health Promotion Levy should be increased to 20% -- which will raise much-needed revenue that will contribute to preventing disease and reducing healthcare costs.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Midterm Budget Speech highlighted the grim truth that South Africa is facing its deepest recession in recent history. Covid-19 has amplified existing crises in health, economics, politics and the climate. The pandemic brutally exposed inequality fault lines, where access to life-saving equipment depended on whether a person had access to private medical aid or not.

An analysis of National Institute for Communicable Disease (NICD) hospital admission data as of 10 October 2020, for example, suggests that more than half of covid-related admissions were made in the private sector. The data suggests higher covid-related mortality when admitted to public sector facilities. In the public sector, more cases (for example asymptomatic covid positive cases) may have been deferred for home care whereas the private sector could admit to "observe". The extent to which...