South Africa: Finding Money to Fight Disease - the Case for Raising the Health Promotion Levy

16 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Russell Rensburg

The recent budget policy statement shows South Africa finds itself in a very tight fiscal space where it has to navigate a global pandemic along with other health challenges such as rising rates of non-communicable diseases. Russell Rensburg argues that the Health Promotion Levy should be increased to 20% -- which will raise much-needed revenue that will contribute to preventing disease and reducing healthcare costs.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Midterm Budget Speech highlighted the grim truth that South Africa is facing its deepest recession in recent history. Covid-19 has amplified existing crises in health, economics, politics and the climate. The pandemic brutally exposed inequality fault lines, where access to life-saving equipment depended on whether a person had access to private medical aid or not.

An analysis of National Institute for Communicable Disease (NICD) hospital admission data as of 10 October 2020, for example, suggests that more than half of covid-related admissions were made in the private sector. The data suggests higher covid-related mortality when admitted to public sector facilities. In the public sector, more cases (for example asymptomatic covid positive cases) may have been deferred for home care whereas the private sector could admit to "observe". The extent to which...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Rwandan Coffee Packs Punch in World Market

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.