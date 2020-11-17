South Africa: Desire for Power Undermines Stormers' Equity Deal

opinion

MVM is not a small-time player, yet the WPRFU has treated it like it treats all its stakeholders in Cape Town and South Africa - with disdain.

First published in DM168

By the time you read this, MVM Consortium, the American group interested in buying a stake in the Stormers for $6-million (R100-million), might have walked away from the proposed deal.

After months of frustration with its dealings with the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU), which hasn't even resulted in the full financials being handed over, patience has worn thin.

There was a crunch meeting between the parties last night, which will decide the way forward in this drawn-out flirtation.

The consortium is headed by South African expat Marco Masotti, who made his life in New York where he is a respected partner in a big Manhattan law firm. He has formed a consortium with some deep-pocketed associates, including the president of entertainment management agency Roc Nation, Michael Yormark.

Roc Nation represents Siya Kolisi and Cheslin Kolbe, footballers Kevin de Bruyne and Jerome Boateng, as well as recording artists Rihanna, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera. It has a deal with the NFL and produced the 2020 halftime show, one...