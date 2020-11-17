South Africa: Desire for Power Undermines Stormers' Equity Deal

16 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Craig Ray

MVM is not a small-time player, yet the WPRFU has treated it like it treats all its stakeholders in Cape Town and South Africa - with disdain.

First published in DM168

By the time you read this, MVM Consortium, the American group interested in buying a stake in the Stormers for $6-million (R100-million), might have walked away from the proposed deal.

After months of frustration with its dealings with the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU), which hasn't even resulted in the full financials being handed over, patience has worn thin.

There was a crunch meeting between the parties last night, which will decide the way forward in this drawn-out flirtation.

The consortium is headed by South African expat Marco Masotti, who made his life in New York where he is a respected partner in a big Manhattan law firm. He has formed a consortium with some deep-pocketed associates, including the president of entertainment management agency Roc Nation, Michael Yormark.

Roc Nation represents Siya Kolisi and Cheslin Kolbe, footballers Kevin de Bruyne and Jerome Boateng, as well as recording artists Rihanna, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera. It has a deal with the NFL and produced the 2020 halftime show, one...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Rwandan Coffee Packs Punch in World Market

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.