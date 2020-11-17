South Africa: United We Stand - We Must Come Together in the Name of Social Justice and Equality If We Hope to Reclaim South Africa

opinion

We must not limit ourselves to the public square or to an election, but rather, we must rebuild our collective and inherent ability to build structures and local connection points.

South Africans are burdened by our political elite. Not simply by their inability to deliver basic services, and uphold the Constitution or the foundational values of our republic, but also burdened by the theatrics and ill-fitting solutions that they often concoct to confront issues.

South Africa is unable to confront its structural issues because our political regime secures power and position over accountability and responsibility.

We see this lack of accountability play out in the Zondo commission, in the delivery of basic services by municipal authorities across the country, and in the avoidance of confronting the structural realities of our country.

South Africa is well aware of its challenges and the need to urgently address structural realities that perpetuate exclusion across multiple areas, from race, education, economic participation and empowerment, to access to healthcare and other basic services.

In the void of responsibility and accountability, we are served half-truths, half-baked solutions, and rhetoric filled with dogma and posturing performance.

South Africa is not alone in this upended world of public...