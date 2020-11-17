South Africa: United We Stand - We Must Come Together in the Name of Social Justice and Equality If We Hope to Reclaim South Africa

16 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar

We must not limit ourselves to the public square or to an election, but rather, we must rebuild our collective and inherent ability to build structures and local connection points.

South Africans are burdened by our political elite. Not simply by their inability to deliver basic services, and uphold the Constitution or the foundational values of our republic, but also burdened by the theatrics and ill-fitting solutions that they often concoct to confront issues.

South Africa is unable to confront its structural issues because our political regime secures power and position over accountability and responsibility.

We see this lack of accountability play out in the Zondo commission, in the delivery of basic services by municipal authorities across the country, and in the avoidance of confronting the structural realities of our country.

South Africa is well aware of its challenges and the need to urgently address structural realities that perpetuate exclusion across multiple areas, from race, education, economic participation and empowerment, to access to healthcare and other basic services.

In the void of responsibility and accountability, we are served half-truths, half-baked solutions, and rhetoric filled with dogma and posturing performance.

South Africa is not alone in this upended world of public...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Rwandan Coffee Packs Punch in World Market

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.