Africa: Vital Point for Angola

Angola won a potentially vital away point in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Saturday as they held neighbours the Democratic Republic of Congo to a goalless draw in Kinshasa.

It was only the second point of the campaign for Palancas Negras but keeps them alive in the battle for places and offers them opportunity to move into the top two places in Group D if they win Tuesday's return game in Luanda.

Angola's defence proved crucial in the game at the Stade des Martyrs, where there is usually an intimidating full house of some 80 000 but this time was empty as spectators were banned because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congo started without key striker Cedric Bakumbu but brought him on, along with veteran Yannick Bolaise, in the second half in an effort to undo the Angola defence but without any success

Angola line-up: Hugo Marques, Matuwila, Gaspar, Jonathan Buatu, Paizo, Diogenes (Milson), Herenilson, Show, Mateus Galiano (Va), Fabio Abreu (Mabululo), Gelson Dala (Ary Papel). Coach: Pedro Goncalves.