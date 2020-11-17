Africa: Unlucky Lesotho Fall in Benin

press release

Jodel Dossou grabbed the only goal of the game on Saturday as Benin edged Lesotho 1-0 in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier to leave Likuena at the bottom of Group L.

Benin moved second behind Nigeria in the group standings with the win but Lesotho will be looking for revenge when the two countries meet again in Maseru on Tuesday.

Benin had early chances from Steve Mounié, whose powerful header went just above the crossbar, and David Djigla, who was narrowly wide on two occasions at the Charles de Gaulle Stadium in Porto Novo.

The goal came after 23 minutes as captain Khaled Adénon set up Dossou with a deep pass, which he controlled, then beat his defender to score with a precise shot.

It was his fourth international goal for Benin and second in the 2022 qualifying campaign.

Tumelo Khutlang had Lesotho's first effort before half-time in front of a restricted crowd of 2 000 but it proved a tame shot while Basotho goalkeeper Sekhoane Moerane made a good stop to keep the score down at half-time.

Benin again dominated the second half with Lesotho's only real chance coming for Bokang Sello from a freekick.

Lesotho line-up: Sekhoane Moerane, Thabang Malane (Tsepo Seturumane 84'), Bokang Sello, Motlomelo Mkwanazi, Nkau Lerotholi, Tsepo Toloane, Thabo Lesaoana, Nkoto Masoabi, Tumelo Khutlang (Lehlohonolo Fothoane 84'), Jane Thabantso (Thabo Seakhoa 64'), Motebang Sera (Jane Tsotleho 64'). Coach; Thabo Senong