South Africa: Bushiri Debacle 'Shouldn't Affect SA-Malawi Diplomatic Relations'

17 November 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation has expressed concern at the potential effect the Bushiri escape may have on diplomatic relations between South Africa and Malawi.

This comes after Shepard Bushiri and his wife, Mary, escaped South Africa last week without a valid explanation and while out on bail.

The Pretoria Magistrates Court on Monday issued a warrant of arrest for the couple after they contravened their bail conditions last week.

This comes after the two had failed to present themselves at the police station to confirm that they are still in the country, as per their bail conditions. It is understood that they illegally fled to Malawi, their native country, last week.

In a statement on Monday, the Hawks said the Bushiris' bail is cancelled, thus forfeiting the R400 000, which they had collectively posted as bail.

In a statement, committee chairperson, Tandi Mahambehlala, said it was important that relevant departments in both jurisdictions resolve the matter expeditiously.

"It cannot be appropriate for Mr Bushiri to pit regional trade partners against each other. Malawi and South Africa historically have strong bilateral and regional ties that ought to be strengthened and respected.

"The claims of xenophobia Mr Bushiri made in seeking sympathy from his government are a concern, and could potentially compromise South Africa at a time when it should lead recovery of regional economies," Mahambehlala said.

She called on people not to lend credence to a story about the Malawian President smuggling Bushiri out of the country at the conclusion of his State visit on Friday last week.

"This matter has been clarified by both countries and if perpetuated further, it may unjustly compromise President Lazarus Chakwera," she said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Rwandan Coffee Packs Punch in World Market

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.