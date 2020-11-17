Nigeria: Teacher Who Lost 2 Months Pregnancy in SARS Custody Is Evans the Kidnapper's Sister

17 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Onozure Dania

A teacher Mrs Ndubisi Obiechina who told the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry on Restitution for Victims of Special Anti- Roberry Square, SARS, Related Abuses and Matters that she lost a two-month-old pregnancy, Tuesday, told the panel that popular billionaire kidnapper Chukuwudmeme Onwamadike known as Evans is her brother.

She said that she never knew that he was popularly known as Evans.

When asked by a Police lawyer from Force Intelligent Response Team, (IRT), Nosa Uhumwangho, if she was related yo Evans, Obiechina said yes.

"Who is Chukeudumeme Uwanmadike to you? " He is my brother," Obiechina said.

Uhumwangho told the panel that Evans was arrested because of Mrs Obiechina.

" It was through her invitation that we were able to arrest Evans."

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back
Rwandan Coffee Packs Punch in World Market

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.