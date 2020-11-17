Nigeria: 'Phone Numbers Used to Collect $1m Ransom From Francis Umeh Kidnapped By Evans, Belonged to Evans Sister, Her Husband'

Chukwudi Dumeme Onuamadike (Evans) speaking to journalists when he was paraded by the Nigerian Police.

Police lawyer from Force Intelligent Response Team, (IRT), Nosa Uhumwangho, told the panel that three phone numbers 08091000094, 08112452895 and 08188489518, that was used to collect $1million ransom from one Francis Umeh, who was kidnapped by Evans, came out prominently, which led to the arrest of Mrs Ndubisi Obiechina and her husband Mr Okechukwu Obiechina.

He said that the ransom was collected sometimes in 2016, Mrs Obiechina said she doesn't know.

Uhumwangho said: "It was when Mr Umeh reported this matter and the numbers of the two petitioners came out persistently, that was why the two petitioners were arrested on June 5, which later paved way for the arrest of Evans".

He asked Mrs Obiechina if she was not released after Evans arrest, she said no.

"After my brother's arrest on June 10, 2017, we were not released on the following day, my husband was released a week after and I was released two weeks after," she said.

She also denied that Evans statement wasn't taken on June 11, when he was arrested but on 23.

When asked about the narration she made before the panel that she was two months, if she told the police about her pregnancy, Mrs Obichina said: "They were very much aware that I was two months pregnant"

Mr Okuchukwu Obichina told the panel that he went to visit his in-law Evans at the Kirikiri prison and he asked him to call his manager Dozie.

He said: "I visited my in-law in the prison and he told me to call his manager Dozie and they discussed, I am aware that the truck Dozie went to remove the fuse was under investigation."

