Nigeria: Buhari Presides Over National Security Council Meeting

17 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the quarterly meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) at the State House, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, are among those attending the meeting.

Others in attendance are; Ministers of Defence, Bashir Mahashi ; Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama and Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi.

Service chiefs in attendance include the Chief of Defence Staff, Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok Ekwe Ibas and the Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar.

Other members of the security community in attendance are; Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa'i and the Director-General of the Directorate of State Services (DSS) Yusuf Bichi.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

