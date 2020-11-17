Rwanda/Cape Verde: Amavubi Out to Sting Cape Verde

Tuesday

Rwanda Vs Cape Verde 3pm CAT

VINCENT Mashami, the head coach of the national football team Amavubi, has said that his players are in buoyant mood and ready to fight for all the points when they face Cape Verde at Kigali Stadium on Tuesday. Kick-off 3pm.

Rwanda hosts the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde in Group F on match-day 4 of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), a tournament that has been postponed to early 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The two sides played out a goalless draw in the first-leg at Estádio Nacional de Capo Verde last Thursday.

There will be a lot at stake in Tuesday's clash, with both teams looking for their first victory and a possible second position in the group, while Amavubi also hope to find the back of the net for the first time in four matches.

Ahead of the highly anticipated game, Mashami urged his men to play with determination and give their 'very best' to keep the three points at home.

"The players are looking sharp and motivated to get a good result. We need them to give their best and avoid making unnecessary mistakes," he said.

He also noted, "We are not going to play a defensive game, we need possession and play more in their half."

Victory for home side Amavubi would lift Rwanda up from bottom to second place following Mozambique's 2-0 home defeat to Cameroon on Monday afternoon.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Soccer Cape Verde By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

After four matches, Mozambique has 4 points and a negative three-goal difference, while Rwanda has one point from 3 matches and the same goal difference.

The top two teams will automatically earn tickets to the 2022 edition of Africa's biggest football competition.

Mashami also lauded his players for their display of mature tactical discipline in the first leg, which rescued them a point in Cape Verde.

"Cape Verde is a strong team, being able to pull off a goalless draw was a result of the players' mentality and the urge to end the losing streak. Now what we are looking for is a home victory, it is a must-win match for us."

African football giants Cameroon top the group with 7 points, three ahead of second-placed Mozambique. Cape Verde are third with 3 points, whereas Rwanda is bottom with one point.

pkamasa@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/pkamasa